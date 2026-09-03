/The Traitors Season 2 winners announced: 'Traitors' Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana lift the trophy, take home Rs 66 lakh prize money

New Delhi: Putting an end to days of speculation, The Traitors Season 2 has finally revealed its winners in the face of 'traitors' Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana. The Karan Johar-hosted show was widely watched and followed by fans on social media. Ever since it went on-air, the hype around the contestants kept it buzzing among netizens.
Out of all 21 contestants who had entered the show, only five remained until the very end: Shalini Passi, Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, and Dalip Tahil.
Krystle D’Souza turned out to be the 'Dhurandhar' star this season who managed not only to safeguard her identity as a 'traitor' but also never really did she backstab any of her fellow traitors. Originally, Harman Singha, Kullu and Shahneel Gill were selected as the traitors on the show.
Eventually, they all got evicted, and Rida Tharana was blackmailed, and she accepted the offer to become 'the Traitor'. Dalip also got eliminated, but without revealing whether or not he was an innocent or a traitor; this was followed by KJo asking Sahil, Krystle, Rida and Shalini to pick between Shaq and Trust; everyone chose the latter, making it more difficult to find the traitor.
Later, the remaining 3 believed that Sahil was the traitor, and the following round saw Shalini’s exit as well. Rida and Krystle chose trust and ended up winning the game and its Rs 66 lakh prize money with it.
Both of them evaded the Circle of Shaq and were crowned as the 'winners'.
The top 6 contestants who have braved the eliminations and made it to the finale episode include Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil and Sahil Salathia.
Earlier, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Shahneel Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri were murdered by The Traitors on the show and had to quit the game.
The Traitors Season 2 grand finale streamed on September 3, 2026 (Thursday) on Prime Video.
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