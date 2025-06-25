New Delhi: Following an exceptional debut, Prime Video today announced that Season Two of its gripping unscripted series The Traitors. Adapted from the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format by IDTV, and produced in collaboration with leading independent distributor All3Media International, The Traitors is one of the fastest-growing reality show formats worldwide, with over 35 local versions across 30+ countries.

The Traitors Season 1

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see The Traitors strike such a powerful chord with audiences across India,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “With its distinctive mix of tension, strategy and emotional honesty, brought to life by our versatile host, Karan Johar and a stellar line up of players who have brought their A-game to the show, the series has emerged as a true breakout. As we continue to shape a bold and diverse unscripted slate at Prime Video, The Traitors stands out as a marquee title that pushes the boundaries of the reality genre. Buoyed by the overwhelming response, we’re thrilled to begin work on Season Two and take the experience to the next level.”

Since its premiere on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday, The Traitors- Season One has captivated audiences across the country with its high-stakes gameplay, unpredictable twists, and edge-of-the-seat cliffhangers. The show has sparked a wave of fan reactions and theories across social media, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Strengthening Prime Video’s unscripted slate, The Traitors has been watched by viewers across 88% of India’s pin codes.

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, added, “We’re thrilled with the overwhelming reception and audience response to the Indian adaptation of The Traitors. Our fantastic collaboration with Prime Video resulted in delivering a version of the format that feels both fresh and true to its core, one that struck a real chord with viewers, who came for the thrill, drama, and their favorite celebrities, but stayed for the novelty, intrigue, and high entertainment quotient. Given the show’s rising popularity within just weeks of its launch, we’re delighted that Prime Video is greenlighting the development of season 2 of the much-loved format that’s sure to raise the bar even higher.”

Meet The Traitors

Set against the majestic backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, and hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar, The Traitors – Season One brings together 20 well-known personalities from across the entertainment spectrum — including Anshula Kapoor, Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed — in the ultimate game of trust and deception.

With traitors secretly chosen at the outset, the rest must band together to unmask them before being eliminated. Each mission, accusation, and vote has kept viewers hooked — turning the show into not just a breakout success, but a full-blown fan obsession. The Traitors- Season One is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday, at 8 pm.

