/The Traitors Telugu trailer: Teja Sajja to host a game of betrayal between Chinamayee Sripada and other top celebrities

“For Telugu entertainment, I think this is a big moment because we are not just bringing a popular international format to our audience, but also giving it a personality and flavour of our own. And honestly, as a host, this game is as unpredictable for me as it is for the contestants. You can walk into a room thinking you know exactly who you can trust and, a few minutes later, everything flips. That is what makes The Traitors Telugu so much fun - the lies, the mind games, the unexpected alliances, and those moments of constant second-guessing. I’ve had a great time with the show, and I’m really looking forward to seeing audiences get invested in the contestants and play along as the game unfolds,” added Teja Sajja.