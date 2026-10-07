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  • /The Traitors Telugu trailer: Teja Sajja to host a game of betrayal between Chinamayee Sripada and other top celebrities

The Traitors Telugu trailer: Teja Sajja to host a game of betrayal between Chinamayee Sripada and other top celebrities

The Traitors Telugu trailer: The 10-episode gripping series will drop new episodes every Thursday after its premiere.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 09:21 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
The Traitors Telugu trailer: Teja Sajja to host a game of betrayal between Chinamayee Sripada and other top celebrities
Image Credit: Instagram

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