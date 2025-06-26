Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2922470https://zeenews.india.com/television/the-traitors-usko-lagta-hai-main-pagal-hoon-uorfi-javed-gets-real-about-harsh-gujral-s-hurtful-comment-2922470.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
THE TRAITORS

The Traitors: 'Usko Lagta Hai Main Pagal Hoon', Uorfi Javed Gets Real About Harsh Gujral’s Hurtful Comment

Uorfi Javed opens up about the hurtful comment said by Harsh Gujral on 'The Traitors'. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Traitors: 'Usko Lagta Hai Main Pagal Hoon', Uorfi Javed Gets Real About Harsh Gujral’s Hurtful Comment (Source:File photo)

New Delhi: The drama inside The Traitors palace is getting intensely personal. One brutal remark—by someone who should’ve known better—hits where it hurts most, blurring the lines between strategy and raw emotion. Trust is fading, and paranoia is peaking. What started as a cheeky Circle of Shaq moment took a dark turn when Harsh Gujral declared, “Uorfi jaisi ladki mujhe influence nahi kar sakti.” It didn’t just stir the room—it cut deep.

Opening up about the pain behind the remark during a heart-to-heart with Jasmine Bhasin, Uorfi shared, “Yeh sunke laga jaise us ladke ko meri koi respect hi nahi hai.” Jasmine, too, pointed out that Harsh may have been using Uorfi for his own benefit and survival in the game. 

Uorfi continued, “I also felt bad whatever he said. I am not reacting. I have not even spoken to him after that. Mujhe bura laga, Usne galat bola. Usko lagta hai main pagal hoon!” 

As trust fades and emotions run high, will Harsh and Uorfi mend the cracks, or will this be THE END of their friendship?

 Episodes 1 to 6 of The Traitors are now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8 PM.
Rise and shine… It’s Dhokha Time!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK