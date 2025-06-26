The Traitors: 'Usko Lagta Hai Main Pagal Hoon', Uorfi Javed Gets Real About Harsh Gujral’s Hurtful Comment

New Delhi: The drama inside The Traitors palace is getting intensely personal. One brutal remark—by someone who should’ve known better—hits where it hurts most, blurring the lines between strategy and raw emotion. Trust is fading, and paranoia is peaking. What started as a cheeky Circle of Shaq moment took a dark turn when Harsh Gujral declared, “Uorfi jaisi ladki mujhe influence nahi kar sakti.” It didn’t just stir the room—it cut deep.

Opening up about the pain behind the remark during a heart-to-heart with Jasmine Bhasin, Uorfi shared, “Yeh sunke laga jaise us ladke ko meri koi respect hi nahi hai.” Jasmine, too, pointed out that Harsh may have been using Uorfi for his own benefit and survival in the game.

Uorfi continued, “I also felt bad whatever he said. I am not reacting. I have not even spoken to him after that. Mujhe bura laga, Usne galat bola. Usko lagta hai main pagal hoon!”

As trust fades and emotions run high, will Harsh and Uorfi mend the cracks, or will this be THE END of their friendship?

