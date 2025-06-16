New Delhi: After weeks of build-up and speculation, The Traitors has finally arrived on Prime Video and the drama isn’t holding back. In just three explosive episodes, alliances have sparked and crumbled, murders have shaken the palace, and accusations have flown fast and fierce.

The game is merciless, and the exits are only getting more shocking. And while some exits left players heartbroken, others walked out with unfinished business.

Here’s What They Had To Say On Their Way Out

Sharing his thoughts on the ruthless nature of the game, Raj Kundra noted, 'Aapko kuch pata nahi chalta, kaun kiski peeth pe peeche kya bol raha hai. But that is the beauty of the show. You never know who is playing who. At one point, I suspected Janvi or Ashish Sir, then I stayed silent. I didn’t expect people like Rebel Kid, and Raftaar to actually connect the dots and turn on me. But I loved it. It is a Kalyug show, and truly the baap of all shows.'

On his elimination, Karan Kundrra remarked, 'I’m used to a different format, you know, jisme thoda time lagta hai game samajhne mein. But yahan par, game samajhne se pehle hi itna kuch ho gaya. It was like being in hyperdrive. I really wish that day, if I had survived the Circle of Truth, then I would’ve gone quite far. Because this is a very different kind of game.'

Expressing her views on her being a part of the show, Lakshmi Manchu highlighted, 'This format was very new for me, personally. It was my first time doing a reality show. But it was a beautiful experience. As I said, it was a wonderful experiment I did on myself, stepping into a reality series, and I’m glad I did it. I really am glad that I got to do a show with such an incredible cast and crew.'

On being murdered on the show, Sahil Salathia shared, 'It would never be Elnaaz who I thought would kill me. But when Raj Kundra told me on the way back that Elnaaz did, my faith in basic human love language was lost.'

Now, with the palace steeped in paranoia and new bonds forming under pressure, all eyes are on the ones staying too quiet. Are they watching, or just waiting to strike? With suspicions deepening and secrets closing in, the palace is about to turn colder with each episode.

Produced by BBC Studios India Productions, Prime Video brings the Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy award-winning global format, The Traitors, in collaboration with All3Media International.

The Traitors is streaming on Amazon Prime Video every Thursday at 8 pm.

Rise and shine… It’s Dhokha Time!