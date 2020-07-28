This is how Kabir Sawant played by Amit Sadh from 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' came to life - Watch

New Delhi: Amazon Original Series Breathe: Into the Shadows marking the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen into digital space was launched on July 10. 2020. It received a warm response from the viewers online. Actor Amit Sadh reprised his role as Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant from season 1 'Breathe'.

In the BTS video, Amit Sadh reveals that Kabir 2.0 is an evolution and what exactly went into the making of this character. Watch it here:

The series kicks off with Kabir Sawant in a prison, leaving the audience bewildered to what he could have done to land up in the jail. While throughout the season we see a soft-hearted Kabir, there have also been numerous instances where the angry young man takes charge of the character.

Amit (Abhishek Bachchan) believes that while the new Kabir has become tender at heart, he isn’t a completely changed person. He has learnt to control his actions and keeps the anger deep inside, rarely allowing it to overpower him.

The all-new psychological crime thriller also stars Saiyami Kher in a pivotal part. Breathe: Into The Shadows is available in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.