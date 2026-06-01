‘Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar’ Season 2 trailer out: Love turns into revenge as Shanvika and Kuldeep face off in a dangerous power game

Mumbai: The makers of “Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar” on Monday unveiled the trailer of the show’s second season, which, as per the lead actress Sanchita Basu, will showcase every emotion coming with a consequence. Sanchita as Shanvika Chauhan emerges stronger and far more formidable. Navigating the ruthless corridors of power, she refuses to play by the rules even if it means rewriting the meaning of relationships along the way.

She said: “Season 2 takes Shanvika into a space that is emotionally far more layered and unpredictable. She’s stronger, more guarded, and constantly questioning what love really means when power and betrayal enter the picture.”

“What excited me most this season was that nothing is black or white every emotion comes with a consequence.” The trailer promises a season filled with political drama, revenge, and emotionally charged confrontations. As Sitaarpur becomes a battleground of ambition and betrayal, Kuldeep and Shanvika find themselves on opposite ends of a game where trust is fragile and intentions are never what they seem.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Raakh trailer: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre's haunting investigative thriller is here - Watch

Returning as Kuldeep Kumar, Dhaval Thakur steps into the shoes of a man torn between guilt and obsession, a man who once made a mistake that changed everything and now finds himself drawn back into a dangerous web of politics, power, and unfinished emotions.

Dhaval said: “Kuldeep is carrying the weight of his past throughout this season. He’s emotional, conflicted, and constantly torn between what he feels and what the world expects from him. The trailer only gives a glimpse of how intense and personal his journey becomes this time.”

“The scale has grown, but the emotional core remains very real.” “Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar – Season 2” will stream on JioHotstar from June 19. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar first premiered in 2024. The series followed two young lovers from different backgrounds and societal standards, whose love story is marred by family feuds rooted in caste and class differences.

ALSO READ | Imtiaz Ali’s Main Wapas Aaunga sparks global buzz, North America bookings open early