Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2875642https://zeenews.india.com/television/train-alert-zakhir-khan-returns-with-delulu-express-check-release-date-and-where-to-watch-2875642.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
ZAKIR KHAN

TRAIN Alert! Zakhir Khan Returns With 'Delulu Express,' Check Release Date And Where To Watch

Comedian Zakir Khan is back with his much-anticipated stand-up special, ‘Delulu Express,’ set to premiere on THIS OTT platform—here’s everything you need to know.

|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TRAIN Alert! Zakhir Khan Returns With 'Delulu Express,' Check Release Date And Where To Watch Pic Credit: Zakir Khan, Instagram

Mumbai: Comedian and writer Zakir Khan is back with his new stand-up special more than a year after his last special ‘Zakir Khan: Mannpasand’.

The new streaming special is titled ‘Delulu Express’. Expanding his ever-growing global fan base, Zakir Khan continues to earn praise for his impeccable comic timing and relatable content in ‘Comicstaan’, ‘Tathastu’, and ‘Mann Pasand’.

The stand-up special, produced by OML, is a highly entertaining set inspired by the many comedic experiences from his life.

With ‘Delulu Express’, Zakir adds to his repertoire another stand-up special that brings his signature humor to quirky stories about work, life, and love, especially how he hilariously fails to find the perfect balance in any of them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

In his earlier special, ‘Zakir Khan: Mannpasand’ packed a solid punch as he told the story of one of his boys’ trips in Goa with his school friends.

The special featured quirky stories of his experiences, friendships, relationships, and the clashes that ensue between them during one fateful Goa trip.

His earlier special ‘Tathastu’ featured equal parts comedy and drama, and saw him narrating stories of his grandfather, Sarangi Maestro Ustad Moinuddin Khan.

The comediam was born and raised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh to a Rajasthani Muslim family of classical musicians. He is the grandson of Sarangi Maestro Ustad Moinuddin Khan. He spent a large portion of his adult life in Delhi. Zakir, who is also a poet, started his career as a radio producer and went on to work with the comedy collective AIB with ‘On Air with AIB’ on which he worked as a writer and performer.

Over the years, he has performed many specials including ‘Tathastu’, ‘Haq se Single’ and ‘Kaksha Gyarvi’

‘Delulu Express’ is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 27.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK