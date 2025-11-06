New Delhi: The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is making headlines every day. With 74 days over, fans have picked their favourites, batting for contestants, trending hashtags etc are all in the online game. All eyes now on the winner, a latest post on social media created a flutter among netizens as it alleged that the makers have rigged the winner already - alleging a leaked script of the show with who is getting evicted in which week.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Leaked?

Gaurav Khanna has been named as the winner of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, according to a widely circulated screenshot of the alleged 'leaked script of Bigg Boss 19'. It also shows the finalist ranking as Abhishek Bajaj as the first runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt taking third spot. Most controversial and popular contestant Amaal Mallik is placed at fourth place, followed by Tanya Mittal, who is listed as the sixth finalist on the chart, if the viral post is to be believed.

The leaked list of rankings and Bigg Boss 19 winner's name has certainly led to a lot of speculation, debate and discussion on the internet among diehard BB fans.

Bigg Boss 19 has 11 contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha remaining on the show.

However, Zee News could not verify the authenticity of the viral photo, and there’s no official confirmation from the makers regarding its credibility.