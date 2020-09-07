हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Balraj Syal

Trending: Pics from former 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' contestant Balraj Syal's wedding to Deepti Tuli

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli's wedding reportedly happened in Chandigarh with just families and close friends in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trending: Pics from former &#039;Khatron Ke Khiladi&#039; contestant Balraj Syal&#039;s wedding to Deepti Tuli
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@balrajsyal

New Delhi: Former 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' contestant Balraj Syal has occupied a spot on the trends list after his wedding pictures went viral on social media. Balraj got married to singer Deepti Tuli in a close-knit ceremony recently. He announced his wedding on Instagram with a picture from the ceremony. 

Balraj wore a white kurta-pyjama set while his bride looked ravishing in red lehenga with gold jewellery. The newlyweds posted a couple photo on their respective Instagram timelines with a heart emoticon.

Here's the photo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @deeptitulimusic @sonuphotozphotography

A post shared by BallRaaj (@balrajsyal) on

Deepti also shared a photo from the mehendi ceremony looking chic in a black outfit. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Deepti Tuli (@deeptitulimusic) on

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli's wedding reportedly happened in Chandigarh with just families and close friends in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulations, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli!

Balraj Syaldeepti tuliBalraj Syal weddingBalraj Syal khatron ke khiladi
