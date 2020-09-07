Trending: Pics from former 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' contestant Balraj Syal's wedding to Deepti Tuli

New Delhi: Former 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' contestant Balraj Syal has occupied a spot on the trends list after his wedding pictures went viral on social media. Balraj got married to singer Deepti Tuli in a close-knit ceremony recently. He announced his wedding on Instagram with a picture from the ceremony.

Balraj wore a white kurta-pyjama set while his bride looked ravishing in red lehenga with gold jewellery. The newlyweds posted a couple photo on their respective Instagram timelines with a heart emoticon.

Here's the photo:

Deepti also shared a photo from the mehendi ceremony looking chic in a black outfit. Take a look:

Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli's wedding reportedly happened in Chandigarh with just families and close friends in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulations, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli!