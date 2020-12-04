TV actress Disha Parmar shuts trolls who ask her to break-up with 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rahul Vaidya!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Disha Parmar shot to headlines after 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rahul Vaidya proposed to her on the show. Well, Disha is yet to respond to his marriage offer officially but fans have been quite actively loving this new jodi.

However, Rahul Vaidya is also a headline maker, more so because of his fights inside the show with fellow contestants. He recently had a verbal spat with Rubina Dilaik where the latter called him a misogynist. Soon afterwards, Rubina fans flooded social media urging Disha to break-up with him.

Bohot achi kahawat hai...

‘ Jiske khud ke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai.. woh dusro pe pathar nahi phekte’ And all you not so Well wishers.. keep your suggestions to yourself .. i can take my own decisions! #PeaceOut — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 3, 2020

Disha Parmar, who is good friends with Rahul Vaidya backed him, asking trolls to mind their own job. She tweeted:

Disha Parmar made her debut in 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well.

She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers love as well.

Rahul Vaidya meanwhile is one of the most talked-about contestants inside the 'Bigg Boss 14'. He too has amassed huge fan love as is seen as a strong participant on the game show.