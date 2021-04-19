हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Somya Seth

TV actress Somya Seth opens up about facing suicidal thoughts during pregnancy

In a recent interview, the 'Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal' actress Somya Seth revealed she faced suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy and almost gave in to them.

TV actress Somya Seth opens up about facing suicidal thoughts during pregnancy
File photo

New Delhi: TV actress Somya Seth of 'Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal' and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat' recently opened up about her mental health battles, recounting
the time she contemplated suicide.

In her recent interview with a leading daily, she spoke about how life has taken a turn for the better after she moved to the US and separated from her ex-husband Arun Kapoor.

She said to the Times of India, "I am in Virginia, USA, and I am enjoying motherhood to the fullest. I got divorced in June 2019. I'm in a happy place. I feel so loved by my family and especially by my son Ayden, who is three and a half years old".

Somya also made a shocking revelation during her interview about the time she was on the brink of suicide when she was pregnant.

The actress said, "That was in 2017, right before Ayden was born, I was married and pregnant and trying to figure out ways to commit suicide until my parents came to Virginia. They tried to help me and brought me back from the brink. I remember this one time when I was standing in front of the mirror, unable to recognise my own self. I was completely bruised. I didn't eat for several days even though I was pregnant. I couldn't dare to look at the mirror for a few days and when I finally did, I just wanted to end my life. 

"However, I was pregnant. And that's when I felt that if I die my child would not know how much I love him/her. He would have to live without a mother for the rest of his life. I could kill myself but could never think of harming my own child. So yes, that's how my son Ayden saved my life," she revealed.

Earlier, in 2019, Somya had made cryptic hints about facing domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Arun Kapoor, who she married in 2017 and divorced in 2019. In the same year, she had also taken to Instagram to announce that she has moved to a new house with her son after residing in a safe house for 2 months.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Somya (@somyaseth)

 

Somya made her acting debut with the TV show 'Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawal' and then starred in the show 'V The Serial' on Channel V. She later featured in the TV soap, 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' as the protagonist. Seth played the protagonist in the Indian historical drama 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samra'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Somya SethSomya Seth suicideSomya Seth domestic violenceSomya Seth pregnancySomya Seth InstagramSomya Seth husbandSomya Seth tv showsSomya Seth picsArun Kapoor
Next
Story

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale get engaged, check out their dreamy photos!

Must Watch

PT11M37S

Full curfew can be imposed in Delhi from tonight