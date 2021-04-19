TV actress Somya Seth opens up about facing suicidal thoughts during pregnancy

New Delhi: TV actress Somya Seth of 'Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal' and 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat' recently opened up about her mental health battles, recounting

the time she contemplated suicide.

In her recent interview with a leading daily, she spoke about how life has taken a turn for the better after she moved to the US and separated from her ex-husband Arun Kapoor.

She said to the Times of India, "I am in Virginia, USA, and I am enjoying motherhood to the fullest. I got divorced in June 2019. I'm in a happy place. I feel so loved by my family and especially by my son Ayden, who is three and a half years old".

Somya also made a shocking revelation during her interview about the time she was on the brink of suicide when she was pregnant.

The actress said, "That was in 2017, right before Ayden was born, I was married and pregnant and trying to figure out ways to commit suicide until my parents came to Virginia. They tried to help me and brought me back from the brink. I remember this one time when I was standing in front of the mirror, unable to recognise my own self. I was completely bruised. I didn't eat for several days even though I was pregnant. I couldn't dare to look at the mirror for a few days and when I finally did, I just wanted to end my life.

"However, I was pregnant. And that's when I felt that if I die my child would not know how much I love him/her. He would have to live without a mother for the rest of his life. I could kill myself but could never think of harming my own child. So yes, that's how my son Ayden saved my life," she revealed.

Earlier, in 2019, Somya had made cryptic hints about facing domestic abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Arun Kapoor, who she married in 2017 and divorced in 2019. In the same year, she had also taken to Instagram to announce that she has moved to a new house with her son after residing in a safe house for 2 months.

Somya made her acting debut with the TV show 'Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawal' and then starred in the show 'V The Serial' on Channel V. She later featured in the TV soap, 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat' as the protagonist. Seth played the protagonist in the Indian historical drama 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samra'.