Eshaa Pathak Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Her ‘Superhero’ Mom On Mother’s Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri actress Eshaa Pathak opened up about the deep emotional bond she shares with her mother, calling her the driving force behind her journey and success. Known for her portrayal of Gauri on Sun Neo’s popular drama, Eshaa took a moment to express heartfelt gratitude for the woman she calls her "superhero."

“First of all, Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms out there!” she shared. “A mother is the most beautiful creation in this world. Her love is truly unconditional — it can’t be measured, and you can never really repay it. No one can love you the way your mom does, and I don't think you can love anyone else in quite the same way.”

Eshaa credited her mother not just for her emotional strength but also for recognizing and nurturing her artistic talents early on. “I started off as a singer and dancer. My mom was actually a singer on All India Radio, and she passed that musical passion on to me. Coming from a small town, it’s often hard to pursue creative dreams, but she believed in me and supported me completely,” Eshaa said. “If I’ve put in 10% of the effort, the other 90% is all thanks to her. She truly is the real superhero of my life.”

The actress also reflected on the deep friendship-like bond she shares with her mother. “Even after a long day of shooting, I always spend an hour talking to her before I do anything else. I tell her every little thing — even the silly stuff. That connection means the world to me,” she added. “I’m really lucky to have her, and I just want to say: I love you, Mom! Happy Mother’s Day!”

Eshaa currently stars in Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri, the tale of a resilient young woman navigating life after an unexpected marriage into the Bundela family. Alongside Eshaa, the show also stars Savi Thakur and Swati Shah. Catch new episodes every day at 8:30 PM, only on Sun Neo.