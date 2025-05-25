TV Show Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani Cast Seeks Mahakal’s Blessings Ahead Of Launch

New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the launch of Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, the lead cast of Sun Neo’s upcoming romantic thriller turned to divine blessings to mark the beginning of their journey. Actors Megha Ray and Suraj Pratap Singh visited the sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offering prayers for the success of the show.

The duo, accompanied by team members, also visited the serene Ram Ghat, soaking in the spiritual atmosphere of the holy city. The visit was not just a promotional gesture, but a heartfelt expression of faith and gratitude as they begin their new chapter.

Megha Ray, who plays the titular role of Divya, described the experience as deeply moving. “It’s not easy to visit a powerful temple like Mahakal, but thanks to Sun Neo and our show, I got the chance to go there for the first time. Before we began the show, I prayed at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain and asked for blessings so that our show would become a big success. Being there felt special I felt a deep connection with Mahakal. The temple is so beautiful, and even though there was a huge crowd, there was a unique kind of peace all around. Also, the people there were so humble and helpful that the place felt like home,” she shared.

Her co-star Suraj Pratap Singh, known for his devotion to Lord Shiva, called the visit a spiritual milestone. "I’ve always been a big devotee of Mahakal, so visiting Ujjain was truly special for me. There’s a unique sense of peace and energy in the Mahakal temple that’s hard to describe. Getting the chance to go there just before the start of our show felt like a blessing in itself. Madhya Pradesh is such a beautiful place, and apart from the divine darshan at Mahakal, we also visited Ram Ghat, which was equally serene. Usually, people have to make a lot of plans to visit Mahakal, and even then, many aren’t able to go. But we were lucky maybe it was Mahakal himself who called us there through this show. It felt like destiny,” he said.

Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya Ki Kahani promises to blend romance with layers of mystery and is set to premiere soon, exclusively on Sun Neo.