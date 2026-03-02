Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3022950https://zeenews.india.com/television/tvfs-hit-series-aspirants-season-3-out-on-this-date-3022950.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevisionTVF's hit series 'Aspirants' Season 3 out on THIS date
ASPIRANTS

TVF's hit series 'Aspirants' Season 3 out on THIS date

The third season of the show 'Aspirants' is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish. 

|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TVF's hit series 'Aspirants' Season 3 out on THIS date(Source: @theviralfever/Instagram)

Mumbai: TVF's hit series 'Aspirants' is coming up with its third season.

Created and produced by The Viral Fever, the series is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, and stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine, with Jatin Goswami as the newest addition to the cast.

The new season follows DM Abhilash across two timelines. In the present, an inquiry is initiated against him following allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, putting his personal relationships with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep under strain while disrupting his professional goals against a new rival.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the past, after qualifying for the IRS, a young Abhilash chose to prepare for the IAS one final time from Mukherjee Nagar, navigating new friendships and rivalries, read a press note.

On what audience can expect from the new season, Manish Menghani, Director and Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "At Prime Video, we are committed to bringing audiences stories that are rooted in authenticity and reflective of contemporary realities."

He added, “Aspirants has built a strong yet enduring connection with viewers at large for its honest portrayal of aspiration, ambition, and responsibility. Our longstanding collaboration with The Viral Fever has allowed us to nurture this story with passion over multiple seasons, and we are delighted to bring the next chapter of Aspirants to audiences across India and beyond."

Aspirants Season 3 will be out on Prime Video on March 13. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Cabinet Committee on Security
Delhi: PM Modi chairs high level CCS meeting as Middle East crisis deepens
Sanju Samson
T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson's 97 not out powers India to semi-finals
UAE
BREAKING: PM Modi speaks with UAE President following Iran strikes
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup chase record
Middle East conflict
Nora Fatehi urges unity and prayers amid Middle East unrest
Ranabaali
Vijay Deverakonda reacts as director reveals story behind ‘Ranabaali' poster
rashmika mandanna
Vijay and Rashmika attend Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at Tirumala Tirupati te
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba backs J-K shutdown after killing of Khamenei, criticizes US, Israel
Iran US Israel War
UAE intercepts 165 missiles, 541 drones since start of Iranian attack