New Delhi: Actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have been making headlines with their talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. In the latest episode, which featured popular Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, an old tweet by the late actor Rishi Kapoor became the centre of a humorous discussion and a past moment of viral confusion.

Rishi Kapoor's Birthday Message Sparks Misunderstanding

During the episode, Twinkle Khanna shared a funny memory involving a birthday wish from Rishi Kapoor that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Kapoor had once tweeted:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Happy Happy Birthday, dear one! You were in your mum's tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby in 1973 lol.”

What was meant as a sweet and nostalgic message ended up being wildly misinterpreted online, leading to bizarre rumours that Twinkle was his "illegitimate daughter."

Also Read | Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & More On Star-Studded Expected Guest List

“I Almost Became a Kapoor,” Jokes Twinkle

Reflecting on the incident, Twinkle said on the show, “I almost became a Kapoor because of Alia’s father-in-law. On my birthday, he tweeted very generously, ‘Oh you know…when you were in your mother’s stomach, I serenaded her.’ So everybody thought that I was his illegitimate daughter. Then he got trolled and he had to clarify, saying, ‘No, I am so sorry.'”

Her co-host Kajol was quick to point out Alia Bhatt’s visibly awkward reaction, to which Twinkle laughed and said, “I am not your sister-in-law, it was a mistake.”

Varun Dhawan Joins in the Banter

Varun Dhawan, also on the guest panel, lightened the mood even further, remarking,

“She doesn’t know how to react,” referring to Alia's stunned expression.

For context, the birthday tweet referenced Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s iconic debut in Raj Kapoor’s 1973 romantic classic Bobby. Kapoor’s message was a light-hearted nod to the film’s famous song Aksar Koi Ladka, in which he serenaded Dimple, who was pregnant with Twinkle at the time.