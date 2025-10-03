Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2967454https://zeenews.india.com/television/twinkle-khanna-says-i-am-not-your-sister-in-law-to-alia-bhatt-recalls-being-called-rishi-kapoors-illegitimate-daughter-2967454.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
TWINKLE KHANNA

Twinkle Khanna Says 'I Am Not Your Sister-In Law' To Alia Bhatt, Recalls Being Called Rishi Kapoor's 'Illegitimate Daughter'

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a celebrity talk show where longtime friends Kajol and Twinkle Khanna share candid conversations, humor, and untold stories with Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Twinkle Khanna Says 'I Am Not Your Sister-In Law' To Alia Bhatt, Recalls Being Called Rishi Kapoor's 'Illegitimate Daughter'(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have been making headlines with their talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. In the latest episode, which featured popular Bollywood duo Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, an old tweet by the late actor Rishi Kapoor became the centre of a humorous discussion and a past moment of viral confusion.

Rishi Kapoor's Birthday Message Sparks Misunderstanding

During the episode, Twinkle Khanna shared a funny memory involving a birthday wish from Rishi Kapoor that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Kapoor had once tweeted:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Happy Happy Birthday, dear one! You were in your mum's tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby in 1973 lol.”

What was meant as a sweet and nostalgic message ended up being wildly misinterpreted online, leading to bizarre rumours that Twinkle was his "illegitimate daughter."

Also Read | Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & More On Star-Studded Expected Guest List

“I Almost Became a Kapoor,” Jokes Twinkle

Reflecting on the incident, Twinkle said on the show, “I almost became a Kapoor because of Alia’s father-in-law. On my birthday, he tweeted very generously, ‘Oh you know…when you were in your mother’s stomach, I serenaded her.’ So everybody thought that I was his illegitimate daughter. Then he got trolled and he had to clarify, saying, ‘No, I am so sorry.'”

Her co-host Kajol was quick to point out Alia Bhatt’s visibly awkward reaction, to which Twinkle laughed and said, “I am not your sister-in-law, it was a mistake.” 

Varun Dhawan Joins in the Banter

Varun Dhawan, also on the guest panel, lightened the mood even further, remarking,

“She doesn’t know how to react,” referring to Alia's stunned expression.

For context, the birthday tweet referenced Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s iconic debut in Raj Kapoor’s 1973 romantic classic Bobby. Kapoor’s message was a light-hearted nod to the film’s famous song Aksar Koi Ladka, in which he serenaded Dimple, who was pregnant with Twinkle at the time.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh