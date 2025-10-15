Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: On the show, Govinda and Chunky Panday turned storytellers, bringing with them a mix of nostalgia, laughter and never-heard-before stories. Known for their chart-topping hits, iconic dance moves, and unforgettable on-screen moments, the Aankhen-duo opened up about lesser-known chapters of their lives, from surprising family connections to shocking collaborations.

SRK’s Debut Has A Chunky Panday Connection?

Turns out Shah Rukh Khan’s debut show Fauji has a connection with Chunky Panday even die-hard fans didn’t know about! “Humare poore parivar mei koi actor bana nahi kabhi. (No one in our entire family ever became an actor) Haan mere uncle, mere mamaji jo they, he used to do character roles. (Yes, my uncle, my maternal uncle, used to do character roles) Unka naam tha, Col. Raj Kapoor. (His name was Col. Raj Kapoor) Unhone Fauji serial banayi Shah Rukh ke saath. (He made the Fauji serial with Shah Rukh)”

When Govinda Danced with… Samantha Fox?

One of Govinda’s biggest highs was shooting a song with British pop sensation Samantha Fox! He recalled how it all began with Subir Mukherjee’s mother who once helped his mother and years later, life came full circle when he agreed to star in his film not for money but only one dozen bananas and a coconut as his fee! “Toh vo picture ka gaana aaya aur saamne dekha toh, Oh my God, Samantha Fox! (Then the song for the film came, and when I saw her in front of me, I thought, Oh my God, Samantha Fox!)”

Govinda's Iconic Dance Style

Govinda shared that while he learnt from Saroj Khan, it was Kamal Masterji who gave him his iconic groove. “Toh Kamal master gave me my own style. (So Kamal Master gave me my own style) He showed me ki bina baat kiye aap dance kijiye. (He showed me how to dance and express without speaking) Toh jo vo keh dete they, jo shabd hai, lyrics ke, uske hisaab se gaane pe dance hota tha. (So whatever he would say, based on the lyrics, that’s how the dance on the song happened) That started with Kamal Masterji.”

The Doctor Household You Didn’t Know About!

“I am a son of two doctors. Mera Pitaji heart surgeon they, meri mummy doctor thi aur meri mummy poore film industry ko jaanti thi. (My father was a heart surgeon, my mother a doctor, and she knew everyone in the film industry)” Chunky Panday revealed that his mom wasn’t just any doctor, she was the go-to medical expert for Bollywood stars back in the day!

Only Govinda and Chunky Panday could turn a casual chat into a full-blown 90s throwback!

