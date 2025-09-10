Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle On OTT Premiere Date: Meet Kajol And Twinkle Khanna In Unscripted, Unapologetic & Unfiltered Avatar

New Delhi: Bollywood's two of the most talked-about A-lister celebrities Kajol and Twinkle Khanna - both known for their straight talk and no filter statements are all set to come together for a show. OTT giant Prime Video, today announced September 25 as the global premiere of its highly anticipated talk show— Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Premiere On OTT

“A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining—Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humor and candor shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed.”

With a new episode dropping every Thursday, Prime Video’s latest unscripted Original brings together the firecracker chemistry of the ever-charismatic Kajol and the brilliantly witty Twinkle Khanna as co-hosts for the very first time and features a sparkling guest list in its first season.

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer–Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, “Two Much puts the spotlight on Kajol and Twinkle—not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds, and sharp instincts. The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up—unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it’s conversation at its most real. In Prime Video, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity—and that’s what makes this format feel so fresh."