Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Premiere: Salman Khan-Aamir Khan Together On Fun New Chat Show

New Delhi: Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, a brand new chat show is all set to premiere this week featuring Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan—as guests on the first episode. The much-anticipated episode promises a mix of fun, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Premiere

Teasing fans with too much of everything—from an intimate breakfast of their favourite dishes to unfiltered conversations to rib-tickling games—Salman and Aamir light up the first episode, setting the tone for a season of endless entertainment.

The stars recollect their memories from their first film together, studying in the same school, or stories of their long-lasting friendship, their unmatched camaraderie and equally fun banter will give audiences an unabashed look into their favourite stars on the show as Kajol and Twinkle bring out the authentic selves of every guest on the show.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Timings, Date & Guests

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle will stream on Prime Video on September 25, 2025, with a new episode dropping every Thursday. The show boasts an impressive lineup beyond the Khans, featuring stars like Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey, among others.

The makers had earlier released a promo that has already caught everyone’s attention, especially the segment featuring Salman and Aamir together on the couch. Towards the end, Twinkle playfully teased Salman about his “stuck expression.” Without missing a beat, the Tiger 3 actor cracked a hilarious self-jab, saying, “I am only surviving on the three expressions still in date,” leaving Kajol, Twinkle, and Aamir in splits.

