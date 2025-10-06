Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Bring 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' Swag Alive!

New Delhi: After all the laughter and love in the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt episode, in the upcoming episode Prime Video’s Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle brings together two of Bollywood’s most effortless entertainers, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. What follows is quick-witted, nostalgic, and irresistibly fun banter.

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle New Episode

The Khiladi and the Anari back in one frame, are exchanging jokes and pulling each other’s leg at full speed. Akshay even laughingly suggests that the show should be renamed Two Cheetahs, because this kind of banter simply doesn’t pause. Packed with sharp comebacks and unfiltered camaraderie, the episode promises unstoppable laughter.

With old friends, unfiltered honesty, and the ease that Kajol and Twinkle create, this week’s episode is full of inside jokes, real connection, and unmissable chemistry.

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Premiere

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle kicked off with a bang, reuniting two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. The iconic Amar-Prem duo from Andaz Apna Apna returned, this time not on the big screen, but on one couch, decades later. The first episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle premieres on September 25.

The show boasts an impressive lineup beyond the Khans, featuring stars like Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, and Chunky Pandey, among others.

Don’t miss Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, this Thursday only on Prime Video.