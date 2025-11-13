Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle: Kriti Sanon Reveals How Katrina Kaif Changed After Dating Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi: The latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is making headlines as Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon joined the hosts for an unfiltered and heartwarming conversation. From emotional reflections to light-hearted confessions, the episode had everything- faith, fame, family, and fun.

Vicky Kaushal on Family and Gratitude

Vicky got emotional while recalling his parents’ reaction to his success and their enduring gratitude. “What I hear from my mom and dad is that they’re in a constant sense of immense gratitude,” he shared. “Even the smallest things that I might now take for granted make them emotional. They’ll just have a moment and say, ‘Kaha socha tha yeh hoga’ (We never imagined this would happen).”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He also recalled a piece of advice from his parents that stayed with him: “They said, ‘Remember, no matter how justified you feel, God hasn’t given you the right to feel egoistic. That right has been taken away from you, considering where we started as a family and how far you’ve come.’”

Kriti Sanon on Finding Her Footing in Bollywood

Kriti looked back on her Bollywood journey with a mix of gratitude and humour. “I got a very warm welcome with my first film. Of course, the struggle to get that film was real, especially as an outsider. But I truly believe I was meant to be here,” she said.

She added a light moment by recalling her mother’s witty remark during her house-hunting days: “When I was looking for a house, my mom laughed and said, ‘When we were in Delhi’s Patparganj and wanted to buy a house, we didn’t have enough money. And even today, you don’t have enough for the one you want!’”

Also Read: Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle On OTT Premiere Date: Meet Kajol And Twinkle Khanna In Unscripted, Unapologetic & Unfiltered Avatar

Kriti Sanon on Marriage in Bollywood

Opening up about how the film industry’s perception of married women is changing, Kriti said, “I don’t think marriage is a career halt anymore. Whether it’s Alia, Kiara, or Bebo, everyone’s doing great work after marriage. But yes, sometimes there’s still that conversation—‘She’s married, she can’t play young roles.’ That doesn’t happen to men, and it’s sad. But I’m glad women are carving their own path and going strong.”

How Katrina Kaif Changed After Dating Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky revealed how Katrina once tried to sing a Punjabi song for him. “She very cutely made a video singing a Punjabi song. She thought it was romantic, but it actually had a gangster vibe,” he laughed.

Kriti joined in with a funny revelation: “Katrina and I used to work out at the same gym. After she started dating you, suddenly her playlist was full of Punjabi songs! I looked at her and said, ‘This is your playlist?!’ Those definitely weren’t her songs before!”

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is now streaming on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.