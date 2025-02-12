New Delhi: Love has a unique way of uniting two souls, often in the most unexpected places. For actor Ashish Dixit, who portrays Kartik in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya on Sun Neo, destiny worked its magic on the sets of a horror film. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Ashish shares his love story, what began as a simple friendship on set soon evolved into something much deeper.

Recalling their journey, Ashish shares, “We first met on the set of a horror film while shooting at Rajvant Palace in Baroda. That’s where our friendship started. Over time, our bond grew stronger, and we felt a special connection between us. Slowly, we realized that this was not just friendship it was something deeper, a relationship close to the heart. After returning to Mumbai, we started dating. For about three years, we got to know and understand each other, spending a lot of time together. Eventually, we realized that our love was strong enough to last a lifetime. That’s when we decided to take the beautiful step of getting married.”

Ashish also cherishes a special trip that remains one of the most beautiful moments of their love story, “There are many beautiful memories in our love story that I will never forget. But one of the closest to my heart was during a time when I was working on another show. I got a short break of about four to five days, so Shweta and I decided to make it special by taking a trip to Goa. Every moment there was magical! Walking peacefully by the beach, candlelight dinners, romantic evenings, and lots of fun it was all unforgettable. Those days were some of the most beautiful in our lives because there was no stress, no rush just us and our little world of happiness.”

Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, airing on Sun Neo at 7 PM, follows Vaishnavi, an orphan who draws strength and comfort from her unshakable faith in Chhathi Maiyya, who acts as a motherly figure in her life.

The show features a talented ensemble cast, including Sneha Wagh, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Brinda Dahal, and Ashish Dixit.