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Varun Dhawan opens up about his hilarious appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

Varun Dhawan made a special appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2, joining the comedy show for an unpredictable episode filled with jokes and hilarious banter.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Varun Dhawan opens up about his hilarious appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2
Image Credit: Instagram

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