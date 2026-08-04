Varun Sood cheers for friend Harman Singha ahead of The Traitors Season 2: 'Go kill it!'

New Delhi: Anticipation for The Traitors Season 2 is at an all time high. Before the game of trust and betrayal even begins, Harman Singha already has one loyal ally in his corner. Actor Varun Sood and Harman Singha have shared a close friendship over the years, often being there for each other on social media and beyond. Continuing that camaraderie, Varun extended his support to Harman after Prime Video unveiled the final 21 players of The Traitors Season 2.
Showing his support, Varun took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Bro, you've got the calmness this game needs. Don't let anyone get inside your head. You've got this! Go kill it, Harman! Excited to see you Rise & Shine and play your cards. Let's go!" Looks like it's officially time to Rise & Shine... It's dhoka time!”
Filmmaker Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors is all set to return with a second season, and the makers recently unveiled a teaser. KJo even revealed the first two confirmed contestants of The Traitors Season 2, Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui.
The Traitors Season 2 was filmed at the historic and beautiful Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in March, as per reports. The contestants, along with host Karan Johar, shot for nearly two weeks at the heritage property.
The show will also feature an interesting line-up of contestants. Besides the above-mentioned names, other celeb contestants include Splitsvilla winner Soundous Moufakir, Krystle D’Souza, Parul Gulati, actor-producer Harman Baweja, Shahneel Gill, sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, Shalini Passi and veteran actor Dalip Tahil, among others.
The Indian adaptation of the hit international reality format will premiere in August, with new episodes streaming every Thursday. The show will feature 21 celebrities from various fields who will compete in a game built around trust, betrayal and deception.
The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on August 13, 2026, on Prime Video.
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