NewsEntertainmentTelevisionViral: Anupamaa aka Rupali’s Ganguly’s ‘ghuma ghumake maarungi’ scene explodes in a meme fest, netizens call it 50 shades of marungi...
ANUPAMAA

Viral: Anupamaa aka Rupali’s Ganguly’s ‘ghuma ghumake maarungi’ scene explodes in a meme fest, netizens call it '50 shades of marungi...'

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral: Anupamaa aka Rupali’s Ganguly’s ‘ghuma ghumake maarungi’ scene explodes in a meme fest, netizens call it '50 shades of marungi...'Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still

New Delhi: Anupamaa is at it again! The internet is having a blast on social media after a scene where the titular character of Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly says 'ghuma ghumake maarungi' to Rajani's character, portrayed by Rinku Dhawan.. The particular dialogue about her beating has gone crazy viral on the internet, leaving netizens amused. 

In the viral Anupamaa scene, Rupali is heard saying in Hindi: “Maarungi! Tujhe baalon se pakad ke, chotti se ghasitte hue beech bazaar laakar tujhe marungi. Tujhe ghuma ghuma kar marungi, gira gira kar marungi, dauda dauda kar marungi, bhaga bhaga kar marungi, joota bhigo ke marungi, sandal todke marungi, saari lihaaz chhodke marungi. Dono haathon se marungi. Haath thak gaye toh laathon se marungi, aur agar pair thak gaye toh baaton se marungi. Itna marungi, itna marungi ke dard bhi confuse hojayega ke kis kis haddi par, kis kis chhot par dhyan do. Bahot marungi!"

 

A post shared by Reels Talkies (@reels.talkies)

The face-off between Anupamaa and Rajani's character is now a perfect meme-material on social media.

Netizens react to viral Anupamaa scene

After it broke the internet with a pool of comments, one user wrote: My mother when I got 2 in my maths test.

Another one said: 50 shades of Marungi Directed by Anupama devi 

A user said: Sunny deol ultra pro max

A netizen wrote: When answer is one word but question for 5 marks 

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a television drama series that first premiered in 2020. It is a remake of Bengali series Sreemoyee. One of the longest running Indian television soap opera features Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role. It also starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. 

After the second-generation leap since 2024, the series stars Rupali Ganguly with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria, Rinku Dhawan.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
