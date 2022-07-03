NewsEntertainmentTelevision
WATCH: Karan Johar is the reason behind 'unsuccessful marriages,' per Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In the trailer of 'Koffee With Karan season 7' The Family Man 2 star tells the show's host Karan Johar, "You are the reason for unhappy marriages (sic). You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). In fact, the reality is KGF' and this left everyone going 'Woah!' This bit is going extremely viral on social media as fans are loving the energy and straightforwardness of the actress. 

Jul 03, 2022
New Delhi: 'Koffee With Karan' is one of the most controversial chat shows as many celebrities have spilled the beans and have made many revelations on the couch. Sipping coffee with Karan Johar, top celebs have unveiled their dark secrets on the National screen and made everyone go 'WOW!' Fans were eagerly waiting for the seventh season of 'KKK' and finally it is right around the corner. On Saturday, KJo released the dramatic trailer of the latest season and it has taken over the internet. One of the bits, that is going most VIRAL from the trailer is when Samantha Ruth Prabhu blames Karan for 'unsuccessful marriages...'

In the trailer of 'Koffee With Karan season 7' The Family Man 2 star tells the show's host Karan Johar, "You are the reason for unhappy marriages (sic). You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). In fact, the reality is KGF' and this left everyone going 'Woah!' This bit is going extremely viral on social media as fans are loving the energy and straightforwardness of the actress. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Samantha is making her debut on the Koffee couch along with Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Other than this duo, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon will also embrace the couch.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, last year announced their separation on social media in a joint statement. It read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during the difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

 

'Koffee With Karan' season 7 will stream on OTT giant Disney Hotstar from July 7.

 

