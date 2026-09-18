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WATCH | Musafiri trailer out: Richa Chadha's first non-fiction series to release on THIS date

Musafiri trailer out: Starring Richa Chadha in pivotal roles, the Mumbai-themed series marks this as her first-ever non-fiction series | WATCH here.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
WATCH | Musafiri trailer out: Richa Chadha's first non-fiction series to release on THIS date
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WATCH | Musafiri trailer out: Richa Chadha's first non-fiction series to release on THIS date
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