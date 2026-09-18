As per a press note, Richa, in a statement said, “Motherhood changed the way I look at the world. It makes you curious all over again , you start questioning things you have taken for granted, looking at the familiar with a completely different sense of wonder. I found myself asking so many questions about the city I have lived in for years. Do I really know Mumbai? How much of this city do I actually know? And a question that stayed with me was, a city that has given me so much, what do I owe it in return?”