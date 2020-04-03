Watch the battle of zombies and humans as &flix brings the World Television Premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap

&flix, the destination for biggest Hollywood blockbusters, will now premiere an action-adventure film, before the world as a part of Flix First World Television Premiere. We all have dreamt of saving the world during a zombie apocalypse giving yourself some cool gun power and expert combat skills, even when you don't possess any.

But with &flix, you can see and feel the will to survive as the channel brings Zombieland: Double Tap, a movie about four humans trying to survive the wrath of Zombies, AGAIN. The horror-comedy movie is filled with action and adventure and keeps the viewers at the edge of their seat.

Directed by Reuben Fleischer, the movie ensembles Academy Award-winning and nominated star cast, Woody Harrelson, as Tallahassee, Jesse Eisenberg portraying the role of Columbus, Emma Stone as Wichita and Abigail Breslin dawning the role of Little Rock. Available on Zee Prime English Pack, viewers can enjoy the World Television Premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 1 PM, 7 PM and 9 PM only on &flix and at 2 PM and 11 PM on &PrivéHD in four different languages!

The movie is about Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock move to American heartland where they meet zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family. Nerdy college student Columbus has survived the plague that has turned mankind into flesh-devouring zombies because he's scared of just about everything.

Gun-toting, Twinkie-loving Tallahassee has no fears. Together, they are about to stare down their most horrifying challenge yet: each other's company where they meet the deadly duo, Wichita and Little Rock who teams up with them to fight the apocalypse.

Watch how survival of fittest is tested as &flix brings the World Television Premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 1 PM and 9 PM. The movie also premieres as a part of Club Privé at 2 PM and 11 PM on &PrivéHD