'Wearing a saree in freezing snow wasn't easy': Shambhavi Singh reveals what happened during Manali shoot

Mumbai: Actress Shambhavi Singh who plays Shalini in Star Plus' Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram has expressed her experience of shooting in the snow during the recent schedule in Manali of the show. One of the highlights for Shambhavi was shooting a dreamy sequence in a chiffon saree against the breathtaking backdrop of Manali's snow-capped mountains.

Sharing her experience, Shambhavi said, "One of my favourite moments from the Manali schedule was shooting a romantic sequence in a chiffon saree amidst the snow-capped mountains. It felt like I was living a scene straight out of those classic Bollywood love stories we all grew up watching.”

She added, “While it looked magical on screen, filming in those freezing temperatures was definitely challenging. This was my first time witnessing snowfall, and it was a surreal experience. In fact, many members of our crew were seeing snow for the first time, so there was a lot of excitement on set. The cold was intense, and I even fell sick because we're so used to Mumbai's weather. But the beauty of the location and the excitement of filming there made it all worthwhile.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The team recently travelled to Manali to shoot a high-voltage sequence featuring a major kidnapping track. Inspired by the cult film Roja, the upcoming episodes will see Parshuram being kidnapped, leaving viewers wondering how he will return and who will come to his rescue.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan bows before Mouni Roy, seeks blessings from his on-screen mother

Amidst the action-packed storyline, the schedule also featured some visually stunning romantic moments. Talking about the show Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram, it stars actor Neil Bhatt along with Shambhavi Singh. The show that went on air a few months ago, has been receiving good reviews.

ALSO READ | Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Varun Dhawan-starrer earns Rs 7.50