‘Welcome 4 hum phir saath mein karenge’: Anil Kapoor teases reunion with Akshay Kumar on Wheel of Fortune Holi special

New Delhi: The Holi special episode of Wheel of Fortune will see Akshay Kumar joined by guests Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Saurabh Shukla in a lively and entertaining episode.

During the show, an audience member shared that he is a huge fan of Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, and an even bigger admirer of their film Welcome. He revealed that he had brought the famous Majnu Bhai painting and wanted to know the story behind it.

Anil Kapoor on popular 'Welcome' painting

Responding to this, Anil Kapoor revealed that he still owns the original Majnu Bhai painting. He said, “Sabse pehle toh Akshay sahab ke saath maine Welcome 1 ki thi. Phir Welcome 2 mein yeh nahi the, phir Welcome 3 mein mujhe nikal diya, aur Welcome 4 hum phir saath mein karenge,”

leaving the audience excited and cheering.

Speaking about the painting’s popularity, Anil Kapoor added, “Log is painting ke saath memes banate rehte hain, magar iske peeche ek depth hai, ek story hai aur ek seriousness bhi hai. Aap log iska mazaak uda dete ho, memes bana ke, aur log sochte hain, kaisi painting hai.”

The audience member then mentioned that T-shirts featuring the painting are also available in the market. Radhika Madan revealed that she owns one such T-shirt. To this, Anil Kapoor jokingly added that he earns money from those T-shirts, leaving Akshay Kumar visibly shocked and drawing laughter from the crowd.

Delving deeper, Anil Kapoor explained the philosophy behind the painting, saying, “Iske peeche ek philosophy hai.” He went on to describe the imagery of a horse and a donkey in the artwork. He explained that the horse is fast and hardworking, while the donkey is slow. He then asked the audience whether they considered themselves a horse or a donkey, to which most responded “horse.”

Anil humorously concluded by comparing the horse to an employee and the donkey to the boss, stating that while the horse does all the work, the donkey takes the credit—sending the audience into fits of laughter.

Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Saurabh Shukla will appear on Wheel of Fortune. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.