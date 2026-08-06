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‘Well deserved’: Shilpa Shinde cheers for Shreya Kalra’s Lock Upp 2 victory

Shreya Kalra has been crowned the winner of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa, defeating Shivangi Joshi in a closely fought finale by seven votes. Shilpa Shinde celebrated Shreya’s victory with an emotional message, marking a memorable end to the season.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
‘Well deserved’: Shilpa Shinde cheers for Shreya Kalra’s Lock Upp 2 victory
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‘Well deserved’: Shilpa Shinde cheers for Shreya Kalra’s Lock Upp 2 victory
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