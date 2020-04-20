Were episodes in ‘Ramayan’ re-telecast edited? Here’s the truth

New Delhi: The re-run of the 80s cult show ‘Ramayan’ made everyone very, very happy. However, after the final episode aired on television over the weekend, Twitter was abuzz with posts claiming that the episodes were edited or cut. Netizens pointed out that two important scenes – when Ravan meets his brother Ahiravan and Diksha by Ravan to Laxman - weren’t aired and the other reason that prompted the people to tweet was the quick end of the show.

As Twitter sought clarification, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar responded in kind. He tweeted to say, “There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production.”

He further added, “The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions.”

The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions https://t.co/od8HaoBANs — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 18, 2020

The re-telecast of Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ ended on Sunday with Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya with Sita and Lakshman after 14 years of exile. The finale episode was aired for 2 hours on Sunday.

‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It made a comeback to TV after Doordarshan (DD) decided to air some old top-rated shows for viewers owing to the coronavirus crisis.

The slots dedciated to ‘Ramayan’ have now been taken over by ‘Uttar Ramayan’.