New Delhi: Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss is gearing up for a highly anticipated return this August with Season 19, and the buzz around it is already heating up thanks to an unexpected and futuristic twist.

Known for its unconventional contestants, the show has previously made headlines for introducing animals into the mix, a dog in Bigg Boss 16 and briefly, a donkey in Bigg Boss 18, which was later removed due to animal welfare concerns. Now, the show appears ready to take a digital leap.

According to a report from the social media handle Bigg Boss 24x7 on X (formerly Twitter), Season 19 is set to feature a non-human housemate, an AI-powered robot doll from the United Arab Emirates named Habubu.

The post reads, "India’s biggest reality show just got its wildest twist ever!, Say hello to HABUBU – the first-ever interactive Emirati robot-doll from UAE – and guess what… SHE’S ENTERING THE BIGG BOSS HOUSE! Forget drama queens and gym bros — this time, the competition includes a golden-masked, pink-lehenga-wearing, AI-powered doll with BIG eyes and even BIGGER surprises! She talks in 7 languages (yes, HINDI too!) She can SING, COOK, CLEAN & SLAY."

The social media post adds, “And rumor has it—she might even FALL IN LOVE inside the house! Habubu is not just a guest… she’s a GAME-CHANGER. With conversational AI sharper than the average contestant, she’s all set to shake the BB universe!”

While official confirmation from the show’s producers is still awaited, speculation surrounding Habubu’s entry has already gone viral online, sparking both excitement and debate about the blending of artificial intelligence with human reality TV.

Salman, who first joined the franchise in 2010 with Season 4, is set to return as host this season too.

Despite years of rumours about him stepping away, he’s still very much set to lead the show, bringing his signature mix of authority, wit, and undeniable star power.