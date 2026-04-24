What sparked feud between Seher Hone Ko Hai lead actors Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari? Bot claims, cyber complaint explained

New Delhi: Television show Seher Hone Ko Hai is currently garnering headlines due to an alleged controversy between lead actors Parth Samthaan and Rishita Kothari. The daily soap, which also features Mahhi Vij, recently completed 100 episodes, but reports suggest a recent dispute on the set has attracted attention from fans and industry insiders alike.

As speculation around the alleged rift intensifies, netizens have claimed that Rishita’s boyfriend, Mridul Meena, bought bots to target Parth. He has denied the allegations, calling them false and misleading.

Multiple reports state that Parth has lodged a cyber complaint against Rishita and Mridul.

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According to India Forums, the actor had a significant confrontation with them, accusing them of orchestrating paid trolling.

In an Instagram statement, Parth expressed that the trolls had also targeted his family. His Instagram Story read, “I have always been a peaceful and positive person, focusing on the good, but recently, I have noticed someone purchasing bot accounts to post harmful comments about my family, myself, and my personal life through these fake accounts. This is shocking and deeply hurtful, and I am filled with anger.”

Mridul Meena reacts to claims of buying bots

Mridul also shared a statement on his Instagram Story, reacting to the claims and how PR narratives can be used against someone.

The post read, “A gentle note to all pages on social media, whether Instagram, X, or any other platform: Please refrain from posting false, misleading, or defamatory content about me without any proof or factual basis. If you wish to post any news or information, kindly listen to both sides of the story first rather than relying on assumptions or speculation, as this can seriously harm someone’s reputation.”

He further added, “For the past two months, I have been focusing on my work, so this kind of negative PR against me is not going to change anything. The people who truly know me and have worked with me know exactly who I am and what kind of person I am.”

He also slammed those dragging his name without evidence, writing, “Dragging someone's name without proof is not truth, it's strategy. That's how certain PR games work, by creating a false narrative and slowly manipulating people's perception.”

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Referring to Parth, he mentioned, “You are free to support your favourite, but please do not ruin another person’s name, reputation, or mental peace in the name of support. Going forward, any page or account sharing defamatory content about me without evidence will be formally reported to the respective platform for appropriate review and action. I request everyone to be responsible, fair, and respectful while using social media. Thank you.”

Rishita reacts

Rishita broke her silence on the matter in an Instagram post, writing, “I’ve always been a quiet person, but silence doesn’t mean I don’t feel. It doesn’t mean I don’t get hurt. And it definitely doesn’t mean I deserve to be misunderstood.”

In another post, she said, “I feel truly fortunate that this industry gave me a chance to live my dream and showcase my talent. I’m deeply grateful for the love the audience has given me, it means everything to me. I’m here because of that love. But somewhere along the way, that love also brought judgment and hate that I still don’t understand, not just towards me, but even towards my friends and family. And that is what breaks me the most.”

She added, “For the longest time, I kept everything buried within me. I convinced myself this is just how it is, that maybe being new means accepting everything silently. I was told, ‘It’s a man’s world, you have to bear it.’ But slowly, that silence started to weigh on me, it began to hurt deeper than I expected. There were moments it made me feel helpless, unheard, and so alone, like no matter what I say or don’t say, it will still be questioned. Why is being quiet seen as arrogance? Why is not reacting seen as guilt? Why does love come with so much hate?”