Wheel of Fortune India Season 2 reportedly in the works: Akshay Kumar likely to return as host

Wheel of Fortune India is set to return for a second season, with industry sources indicating that the show has been greenlit following a successful debut run. Akshay Kumar is also expected to reprise his role as host, after contributing significantly to the show’s strong audience response and popularity in its first season.

Wheel of Fortune Season 1 premiere

The show premiered on January 27, 2026, and was among the first major reality formats to debut this year. It is the Indian adaptation of the globally popular American game show Wheel of Fortune, which first launched in 1975 and went on to become one of the longest-running television formats worldwide.

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While the original version has enjoyed decades of international success, the Indian edition has quickly carved out its own audience. Viewers have responded positively to the format, with many industry observers crediting Akshay Kumar’s presence for significantly boosting its appeal.

How the game works

Wheel of Fortune is a long-running game show in which contestants solve hangman-style word puzzles to win cash and prizes. Participants spin a large wheel to determine the value of correctly guessed consonants, gradually building their earnings before attempting to solve the final puzzle.

Is season 2 underway?

With discussions around a second season already underway, the channel appears keen to continue building the franchise around Akshay Kumar. If confirmed, the actor is expected to return to the studio to host another round of high-stakes word puzzles and wheel spins.

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Akshay Kumar's recent work

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla (2026), a Hindi-language horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, marking the duo’s reunion after 14 years. Released in April 2026, the film features Kumar in the role of Arjun Acharya, who organises a wedding at a haunted mansion in Mangalpur, only to encounter a powerful supernatural force named Vadhusur.

Early reviews have largely praised the performances, with Zee News noting that Akshay Kumar delivers an engaging performance throughout. The review also highlighted the chemistry between him and Rajpal Yadav, along with veteran actor Asrani, whose comic timing adds to the film’s entertainment value.