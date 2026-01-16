Wheel Of Fortune India: When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar’s Game Show?

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is set to return to television with the much-anticipated Indian adaptation of the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune. The premiere details have now been officially announced, sparking excitement among fans of the actor and the long-running format.

When and Where to Watch?

Wheel of Fortune India will premiere on January 27, 2026. The show will air Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. Viewers who prefer digital platforms can also stream the show on SonyLIV and OTTplay Premium.

What Is Wheel of Fortune?

The globally popular American game show Wheel of Fortune is inspired by the classic word game Hangman.

In each episode, contestants spin a giant wheel to win prize money and then guess letters to solve word-based puzzles. The quicker and more accurately they solve the puzzle, the higher their winnings.

Akshay Kumar returns as host after his successful television stints on shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, MasterChef India, and Dare 2 Dance.

Theme and Format

Wheel of Fortune India has been crafted as a family-friendly game show aimed at engaging viewers across age groups. Alongside regular participants, the makers plan to introduce special episodes built around festive occasions and celebrity participation.

The Indian edition will incorporate locally rooted word puzzles, familiar expressions, and culturally relevant themes, making the gameplay more relatable for Indian audiences. Visually, the show promises a grand set-up with a larger-than-life wheel, dynamic lighting, and energetic sound design. Big-ticket rewards, interactive bonus rounds, and brand partnerships are expected to further enhance the viewing experience.

Originally launched in the 1970s, Wheel of Fortune has been adapted in more than 60 countries, making it one of the most successful game show formats in television history. With its Indian version, Sony aims to preserve the essence of the original while giving it a distinctly local touch, backed by Akshay Kumar’s mass appeal.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Sayami Kher.