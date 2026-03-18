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WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Wheel of Fortune show: Kiku Sharda’s wife tells Akshay Kumar if she enjoys watching him in 'patni avatar'

In television comedy shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil, Kiku Sharda has portrayed many popular female characters, including Palak, Bumper, and Santosh.

|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Wheel of Fortune show: Kiku Sharda’s wife tells Akshay Kumar if she enjoys watching him in 'patni avatar'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda is widely loved for slipping into multiple female avatars on-screen. The actor recently found himself at the centre of a hilarious real-life moment on Wheel of Fortune when his wife Priyanka shared how she feels and reacts to Kiku's constant on-screen female character portrayals.

During a candid interaction on Wheel of Fortune, host Akshay Kumar teased Kiku about being seen as “chachi, maami, mausi, dadi” more often than his original gender.

Turning to Kiku’s wife Priyanka, Akshay jokingly asked if she enjoys watching her husband roam around in a ‘patni’ avatar.

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Responding with a straight face but a witty punch, Priyanka said she never feels the lack of relatives in her life.

“Sir mujhe rishtedaaron ki kami kabhi mehsoos nahi hoti hai. Mujhe irritating chachi chahiye, naagin wali nanand chahiye…” she said, hinting that Kiku covers it all.

Akshay was quick to add, “toh yeh hai,” underlining how Kiku aces every role he takes on.

The banter didn’t stop there, Akshay asked the couple who plays the ‘wife’ at home. Priyanka’s response left everyone in splits, “Pata nahi sir, bahut confusion hi rehta hai.”

Talking about Kiku’s female character portrayals, the actor has essayed umpteen number of them.

In television comedy shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil, Kiku Sharda has portrayed many popular female characters, including Palak, Bumper, and Santosh.

The characters went onto become some of the most recognisable and loved comic avatars among audiences.

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