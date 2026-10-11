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Who is 'Bigg Boss 20' first wildcard entry, Manish Goel? All you need to know

Veteran television actor Manish Goel has entered Bigg Boss 20 as the season's first wildcard contestant, bringing over two decades of acting and reality television experience to Salman Khan's show.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Who is 'Bigg Boss 20' first wildcard entry, Manish Goel? All you need to know
Image Credit: @manish goel/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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