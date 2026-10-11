Who is 'Bigg Boss 20' first wildcard entry, Manish Goel? All you need to know

Bigg Boss 20 wild card contestant: Television actor Manish Goel has officially entered the Bigg Boss 20 house as the season's first wildcard contestant. Initially arriving on the show as a guest to promote an upcoming project, his unexpected transition into a full-fledged competitor caught both the housemates and viewers by surprise.
Hosted by Salman Khan, his entry has added a fresh twist to the ongoing drama inside the house. With a career spanning over two decades, the veteran actor brings a wealth of experience to the reality television stage.
Manish Goel has been a familiar face in Indian households since launching his career in the late 1990s. Over the years, he has established himself through standout performances in some of Hindi television's biggest daily soaps, including Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
His extensive television resume also features prominent roles in shows like Devi, Bhagyalakshmi, Ayushman Bhava, Tantra, and Hamari Wali Good News. More recently, audiences watched him take on the character of Raghav Singh in the hit drama series Anupamaa. Beyond daily soaps, Manish has explored creative avenues in cinema, acting in films such as Hanak and writing for Hum Phirr Milein Na Milein.
No stranger to the pressures of reality television, Manish previously competed alongside his wife, Poonam Narula, in the inaugural season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye, where the couple finished as runners-up. His reality show journey also includes appearances in Zara Nachke Dikha, Say Shava Shava, and Ustaadon Ka Ustaad. In 2013, he showcased his culinary skills by winning the celebrity cooking show Welcome, Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, in addition to hosting BIG Memsaab.
As he begins his stint inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, social media has been buzzing with fan reactions. One user humorously tweeted, "Bro, I just Googled new wildcard Manish Goel and this man has been working in television since 1996. Some contestants weren't even BORN when bro started acting." Another viewer predicted, "The first wildcard Manish seems like he won’t cause much problems, like there won’t be a huge change in dynamics." It remains to be seen how the veteran star's strategy unfolds in the days ahead.
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