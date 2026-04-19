Who is Tanvi Kolte? Actress takes home Bigg Boss Marathi 6 title, defeats Raqesh Bapat; from Miss Goa 2020 to ‘Dhakkad Girl’

New Delhi: After months of anticipation, Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has finally found its winner. Tanvi Kolte emerged victorious in the grand finale of the Riteish Deshmukh-hosted reality show, defeating Raqesh Bapat. The Marathi actress not only lifted the trophy but also took home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

Vishal Kotian, Anushri Mane, and Deepali Sayed secured the positions of second, third, and fourth runners-up respectively. Following her win, Tanvi expressed gratitude and also thanked Raqesh Bapat, calling him a supportive elder brother during her journey in the house.

Tanvi Kolte wins Bigg Boss Marathi 6

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Inside the Bigg Boss house, Tanvi Kolte made headlines for her strong personality and fearless gameplay. Over the 100-day season, which featured 19 contestants, she was involved in several heated arguments with fellow contestants such as Ruchita Jamdar, Karan Sonawane, Radha Patil, Sonali Raut, and Vishal Kotian. Despite the conflicts, her straightforward attitude and resilience struck a chord with viewers.

Who is Tanvi Kolte?

Tanvi Kolte is an emerging Marathi actress, model, and television personality. At 28, she has already built a reputation for her bold and outspoken nature, earning the title of “Dhakkad Girl” during the show. She was also the first confirmed finalist of the season, thanks to her consistent and impactful presence.

She has appeared as Sinchana in the Zee Marathi drama series Lakshmi Niwas (2024), which she exited to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 6. Before stepping into acting, Tanvi made her mark in the pageant world, winning titles such as Miss Ratnagiri 2018 and Miss Goa 2020. She holds a B.Tech degree and has also been active as a digital content creator.

During her time on the show, Tanvi opened up about personal struggles, including the emotional loss of her father earlier in 2026, which resonated deeply with audiences.

About Bigg Boss Marathi 6

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 turned out to be a successful season, with Riteish Deshmukh’s hosting—especially during the popular “Bhaucha Dhakka” (Weekend episodes)—receiving widespread appreciation.

The season featured a diverse lineup of contestants, including Prajakta Shukre, Sagar Karande, Deepali Sayed, Raqesh Bapat, Tanvi Kolte, Vishal Kotian, Radha Sagar, Prabhu, and Karan Sonawane, making it one of the most engaging editions of the Marathi reality show.