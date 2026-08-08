Who is the ‘Chalaak Lomdi’? ‘The Traitors’ season 2 cast turns on each other

Ahead of the show's highly anticipated launch, players including Soundous Moufakir, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Shahneel Gill, Rida Tharana, Parul Gulati, and Shweta Tiwari featured in a candid new promo video that quickly devolved into a game of suspicion, strategy, and playful accusations over who holds the title of the ultimate "Chalaak Lomdi" (sly fox).
Set against the regal backdrop of Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace, the upcoming season sees filmmaker Karan Johar return to guide the high-stakes game where trust is rare and deception is strategy. Adding a fresh twist to the dynamic this season, Johar is joined by a mysterious new accomplice named Boo, introduced as the harbinger of bad news ("Buri Khabar").
The newly released trailer plunges audiences directly into the castle's tense environment. "This palace looks like a dream... and I can’t wait to turn that dream into a nightmare," Johar declares in the footage, signalling a tougher, far less forgiving chapter for the incoming contestants.
Competing for the coveted title and a massive cash prize, a diverse group of 21 celebrity players will enter the arena to outwit, outplay, and outlast one another.
The full roster for Season 2 includes:
Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu)
Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan)
Ansh Chopra
Dalip Tahil
Harman Singha
Ikka Singh
Karan Singh Magic
Krystle D’souza
Mallika Sherawat
Munawar Faruqui
Parul Gulati
Prish
Ranveer Brar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rida Tharana
Sahil Salathia
Shahneel Gill
Shalini Passi
Shweta Tiwari
Soundous Moufakir
Tanya Puri
The series centres on an intense clash between the "Innocents"—who must identify and vote out hidden threats—and the "Traitors," who must covertly eliminate players one by one without getting caught. Season 2 promises heightened stakes featuring tougher physical missions, high-tension 'Circle of Shaq' roundtables, secret alliances, and late-night eliminations in the tower.
The Traitors Season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video on August 13, 2026, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.
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