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Who is the ‘Chalaak Lomdi’? ‘The Traitors’ season 2 cast turns on each other

Hosted by Karan Johar, Prime Video’s hit reality thriller The Traitors returns for Season 2 on August 13, bringing together 21 celebrity contestants to face high-stakes mind games and betrayal at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
Who is the ‘Chalaak Lomdi’? ‘The Traitors’ season 2 cast turns on each other
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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