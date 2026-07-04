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  • /Who is Vir Hirani? Rajkumar Hirani's son wins praise, starring alongside Arshad Warsi in Pritam and Pedro

Who is Vir Hirani? Rajkumar Hirani's son wins praise, starring alongside Arshad Warsi in Pritam and Pedro

Pritam and Pedro hit OTT platform JioHostar yesterday, i.e. 04, July 2026.

Published: Jul 04, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
Who is Vir Hirani? Rajkumar Hirani's son wins praise, starring alongside Arshad Warsi in Pritam and Pedro
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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