Pritam and Pedro, a cybercrime comedy-thriller television series created and produced by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, premiered on JioHotstar on July 3, 2026. Directed by Avinash Arun, the series marks Hirani's debut as a creator and producer in the streaming space.
The show stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Boman Irani, and Vikrant Massey in key roles.
Vir Hirani, son of acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has made his acting debut as the lead in Pritam and Pedro, where he plays a tech-savvy police officer alongside Arshad Warsi.
A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, Vir took an unconventional route into acting. Instead of opting for a direct Bollywood launch, he spent years training in theatre and honing his craft before stepping into the spotlight.
The actor has been receiving widespread praise on social media following the release of the series. Several netizens lauded his performance, with many calling it a promising debut. Take a look.
Vir Hirani directing a film at 14 and now making such a confident acting debut... yaar, that's actually such a crazy journey! Feels like this is just the beginning for him. Excited to see where he goes from here. pic.twitter.com/yq2Qz8qV73— Ritika Gohil (@RitikaGohil) July 3, 2026
Sincere congratulations to Vir Hirani for delivering such a highly confident and remarkably poised acting debut alongside seasoned veterans. #PritamAndPedro pic.twitter.com/Jjnu5i8lnn— Ved (@lost_in_Ved) July 3, 2026
Long before his official acting debut, Vir had a memorable appearance in the 2003 blockbuster Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., where he played "Short Circuit"—Circuit's young son.
More than two decades later, Vir has reunited with Arshad Warsi, who famously portrayed Circuit in the film.
Arshad Warsi recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. along with a recent picture featuring Vir from Pritam and Pedro. Sharing the post on social media, Warsi wrote, "Short circuit kaafi tall ho gaya hai @virhirani," recalling the young actor's appearance in the iconic film.
Vir responded with an emotional comment that resonated with fans: "24 years later… full circle. Love you Arshad sir."
Take a look:
The exchange quickly drew attention on social media, with fans celebrating the nostalgic reunion.
Before making his screen debut as a lead actor, Vir built an impressive creative portfolio.
At the age of 14, he directed a short film titled Return Gift, which premiered at the International Children's Film Festival of India. He also received critical appreciation for his performance in the stage play Letters from Suresh, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan.
In addition to acting and theatre, Vir worked behind the camera as an assistant director on Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 blockbuster Sanju.
With formal acting training from RADA, extensive theatre experience, and exposure to filmmaking, Vir Hirani enters the industry with a diverse creative background. His performance in Pritam and Pedro marks the beginning of his acting career and positions him as one of the emerging young talents to watch.
Currently streaming on JioHotstar, Pritam and Pedro feature Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Boman Irani, and Vikrant Massey in prominent roles.
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