New Delhi: Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, are set to appear on an upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. A leaked promo from the shoot has been making the rounds on social media, offering fans a humorous sneak peek into their banter-filled episode.

In the viral clip, Raghav is seen sitting barefoot on Kapil’s iconic couch, prompting the comedian to jokingly ask whether walking barefoot was something Raghav had "manifested" after marrying a Bollywood star.

Raghav Chadha Appears Barefoot - Here's Why

Responding with a smile, Raghav revealed that his shoes had actually been stolen backstage. “I was sitting at the back, and someone just took off with my shoes,” he said. Enter comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, who theatrically return with his footwear and jokingly demand a "shagun" from their on-screen jiju. Raghav replies, “Neta ki jeb se paisa nikalwana chahte hai” (You’re trying to take money out of a politician’s pocket.)

Parineeti Recalls First Meeting in London

The promo also features a lighthearted moment between the couple as Parineeti recalls their first meeting in London. She shared that after meeting Raghav, curiosity led her to Google his height. Raghav then playfully added, “Whatever she says, the opposite happens. She once said she’d never marry a politician, and here we are. Now every morning, I wake her up and say, ‘You say Raghav Chadha will never ever become the Prime Minister of India.’”

Watch the video here:

Shoot Halted

Amid the buzz, earlier reports had claimed the couple had to cut the shoot short due to Raghav’s mother falling ill. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital, and the shoot was expected to be rescheduled. However, the leaked promo indicates that at least a portion of the shoot was completed.

Star-Studded Wedding in Udaipur

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in 2023, attended by family, friends, and notable names from Bollywood and politics. On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She will next appear in a Netflix web series produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, directed by Rensil D’Silva.

FAQs

Q1. Why is Raghav Chadha barefoot in the promo of Kapil Sharma’s show?

Raghav reveals that his shoes were stolen backstage during the shoot.

Q2. Who returned Raghav Chadha’s stolen shoes in the promo?

Comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda returned them, demanding "shagun."

Q3. Where did Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha first meet?

They met in London.

Q4. Why was the shoot of the episode reportedly halted?

Due to Raghav’s mother fell ill and being rushed to the hospital.