With over 2 billion views, Zee TV's #DanceKaJungistaan Challenge goes viral on TikTok

With a view to leverage the fan frenzy that surrounds the return of a dance franchise as iconic as Dance India Dance and to create an exciting touch-point for viewers to feel actively included in the mass anticipation and countdown towards the launch of its seventh season, the marketing machinery of Zee TV has innovated yet again by partnering with the short video platform TikTok.

With the latest season introducing an all-new format of weekly knock-outs much like a sports league where 16 dance champions representing the 4 zones of India will be pitted against each other in the #DanceKaJungistaan, the TikTok #DanceKaJungistan challenge invites fans to replicate the unique hook-steps choreographed by the coaches of the 4 zonal teams - North Ke Nawabs, East Ke Tigers, West Ke Singhams and South Ke Thalaivas as a sign of their support to their favourite zones on the show.

In its first two hours of the announcement, the dance challenge was viewed by over 25 million users across the globe and a week down, it has crossed a staggering 2 Billion Views and continues to receive entries from various age groups as the challenge has gone viral on the TikTok app.

Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEE commented, “The impact Dance India Dance, as a franchise, has had on the lives of countless aspiring dancers from every corner of the country stands testimony to its hallowed position as the singular game-changer for dance on Indian television. With the new season of Dance India Dance presenting audiences with a hyper-competitive format between the four zones of the country, we were keen to ride on a platform that lets fans take over the signature moves of each zone and make them their own and demonstrate their fandom for DID. With Tik Tok fast becoming the platform for mass creative expression and entertainment in India, it was the right avenue for democratizing the power of the DID stage and making it even more accessible. We are overwhelmed by the kind of response to our dance challenge and it only encourages us to further innovate and provide interactive experiences for our viewers.”

Sachin Sharma, Director, Sales and Partnerships, TikTok India said, "TikTok provides an opportunity to brands to connect with its target audience in the most entertaining and engaging way. Through 15-second short videos, everyone engaging on TikTok is making every second count." He further added, "We have seen a lot of dancers and choreographers making interesting content and sharing it with the community at large. The enormous success of ZEE TV's #DanceKaJungistaan Dance Challenge is another example of how TikTok inspires users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. We look forward to finding more synergies with the team at Zee to promote their content on TikTok."

The exciting season kicked off with the judges trio - superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, the King of Hook steps and the Boss of Dance - Bosco Martis and the ultimate swag star – the reigning rapper with killer moves - Raftaar dancing up a storm in the grand premiere episode and the journey of Jungistan has barely begun. Stay tuned to the show on Zee TV at 8 PM every Sat-Sun for all this action and more!