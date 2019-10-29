Witness history unravelling live with Brexit: The Uncivil War on Zee Café, &flix and &PrivéHD

'Everyone knows who won. But not everyone knows how.' The day is finally here where the course of history is changed for good with Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union on October 31, 2019. While the world witnesses the final footsteps to Brexit, Zee English Cluster invites viewers to uncover the journey through the lens of a mastermind strategist – Dominic Cummings in 'Brexit: The Uncivil War'.

With a 7-pointer rating on IMDB, the film is directed by Toby Haynes and written by James Graham, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in a striking portrayal of the controversial Dominic Cummings.

Having been nominated at Emmy's 2019 in the 'Outstanding Television Movie' category, the film garnered immense critical acclaim and positive reviews from audience across the globe. Produced by BBC Studios, the thrilling drama revolves around the mastermind of the data-driven 'Vote Leave' campaign – Dominic Cummings whose eccentric ways and strategies influenced British voters to leave the European Union. Controversial and much debated, Cummings is dragged under the eye of suspicion having used sophisticated digital technologies to bolster his campaign – one that created a stir across the globe. With gripping twists and turns, the film delves into the depths of Britain's biggest turning points as the Uncivil War begins!

Sharing his views on what viewers can expect from the film, Benedict Cumberbatch said, “It's supposed to be a prism on a world, opening the crack of a door to step into the room where it happened. It will be far more entertaining than a night in watching the news - and that's saying something considering what's on the news at the moment! It will be frustrating, entertaining, occasionally very funny and highly moving. I hope all the things great drama can be.”

