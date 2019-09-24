close

Our Girl

Witness the challenges of the battlefield with the BBC First drama 'Our Girl' on Zee Café

Watch Our Girl only on Zee Café from 25th September at 10.

Witness the challenges of the battlefield with the BBC First drama &#039;Our Girl&#039; on Zee Café

As a female medic in the British Army, Georgie Lane's life is full of battles – both physical and personal. Our Girl follows the fearless adventures of the tightknit unit of soldiers in '2-Section' as they fight for survival on the most dangerous missions of their lives.

Watch Our Girl only on Zee Café from 25th September at 10.

Highlights of the show:

A girl determined to prove her merit and might as she moves mountains with her extraordinary adventures in the British Army
Our Girl rightly depicts the challenges of the battlefield with Lance Corporal Georgie Lane at the forefront 
IMDB: 7.8

About BBC First on Zee Café:

Contemporary and captivating, the BBC First dramas come in all hues and shades. With IMDB 7+ ratings, each of these stories unravel the hidden truths, stir strong emotions, cross boundaries and break rules, as they bring to life the riveting drama they breathe. Bringing the world of these seductively complex dramas are the most celebrated actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Gere, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Olivia Colman; Zee Café launches the third season of BBC First weeknights at 10 PM.

 

Tags:
Our GirlBBCzee cafe
