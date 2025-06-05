Advertisement
WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2025

World Environment Day 2025: Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain Actors Plant Saplings For A Greener Tomorrow

The World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. This year it focuses on combating plastic pollution.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 03:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
World Environment Day 2025: Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain Actors Plant Saplings For A Greener Tomorrow

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, the lead actors of Shemaroo Umang’s show Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain, Diksha Dhami (Chaina), Sheel Verma (Jaiveer), and Ishita Ganguly (Chamkili) took part in a special plantation drive. Amidst a busy shoot schedule, the trio stepped away from the cameras to plant saplings around their set — each one personally committing to do their bit to protect the planet.

World Environment Day 2025: TV Actors Plant Trees

For Ishita Ganguly, the experience was deeply personal. "For me, Environment Day is not just about one day, it's about every little choice we make, every single day," she shared. "Today, planting those saplings around our set felt really special. I’ve always found peace in nature – the sound of rustling leaves, the scent of wet soil after rain, or just watching the sky change colors at sunset. Nature grounds me and reminds me what truly matters."

She also offered simple but effective eco-friendly habits she follows in her daily life: "To avoid future problems, I carry my own water bottle, avoid plastic, reuse what I can, and plant at least one sapling every year. These might seem like small things, but they make a big difference when done with intention."

Reflecting on her emotional connection with the environment, Ishita added: "We often look for magic in big achievements or faraway places, but honestly, the Earth is the real magician – it heals our body and soul in its own unique ways. If we don’t protect this magic now, we might lose it forever. I want to keep walking barefoot on soft grass, keep watching butterflies flutter around flowers, and keep breathing in fresh, clean air. Let’s not wait for a miracle – let’s be the miracle for Mother Earth. Happy Environment Day!"

Tune in to Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain every Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM, only on Shemaroo Umang.

