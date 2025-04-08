Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel Quips 'Most OTT Shows Today Have Become Soft Porn, Reveals Why Bigg Boss Is Not For Him'

Mumbai: Popular television actor Karan Patel, known for his work in shows such as Kasturi, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, agreed that the timing of the release of his 2023 film Daaran Chhoo was not right, which contributed to the film’s failure at the box-office. He also revealed why he would not be able to participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

Speaking on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast about “Bigg Boss”, Karan said: “Bigg Boss is not meant for me. I won't be able to do it. What happens is the contestant may be inside but the people outside get uncomfortable because how patient can one be in three months. You will never see me inside. If a person like Hiten Tejwani can get angry inside the house then think about it…. Even Salman Khan told him ‘that you are very sweet, this show is not made for you’.”

He added: “If Bigg Boss was Bigg Boss from four-five years ago and it was about them and their lives then the audiences would be interested to watch them. Now, they have brought commoners, celebrities, people from every walk of life … I don’t want to see my bhaji wala in the Bigg Boss house…. Also I can’t tolerate misbehaviour and bad talk towards women… And the show is working on this only.”

He then went on to talk about his film 'Darran Chhoo', which will be released in 2023. The movie is directed by Bharat Ratan and produced by his mother Minoo Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava Patel.

Karan, who starred in the film, said: “The timing for my film was wrong. We were new producers and when I released muy film Salaar released a week after that and then came Jawaan. It was also the Indian cinema week and all these things we didn’t pay attention to. So, we released the film at the very wrong time.

The day my film was released it was 50 years of Indian cinema and all the old classics were re-released that day. That is why my film didn’t work. Basically our timing was wrong.”

Talking about the booming Indian OTT space, he said, "I am not getting offers, be it good roles or bad roles. Now the OTT space has got spoiled due to too many people doing too many things on it."

He went on to criticise the digital platform medium and said: "Most of the shows on OTT today have become soft porn for me. If there are no sleazy scenes or love-making scenes in it, it won't be watched even if it's not required in the story."

dc/