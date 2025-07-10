New Delhi: One of the renowned television actresses, Lataa Saberwal, who recently made headlines for the announcement of her divorce after 15 years of marriage, has now been reported that the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' have been approached to participate in the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

Lataa Saberwal In Salman Khan's Hosted Reality Show

As per a report by Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Lataa Saberwal is set to surprise everyone in the superhit reality show.

Lataa became a household name with her role as Akshara's mother in the reality hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Lataa-Sanjeev Divorce

Lataa previously made headlines as she announced her separation from husband Sanjeev Seth after 15 years of marriage on Saturday, June 21.

In her post, Lataa wrote, “After a long silence... I announce that I have separated from my husband (Sanjeev Seth). I express my gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son."

She continued, "I wish him all the best for his future life. I request everyone to please respect my and my family’s peace and do not ask any questions in this regard and do not even call. Thank you.”

Lataa-Sanjeev Life

Lataa and Sanjeev met and fell in love while working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of Indian television’s longest-running daily soaps. In the show, they portrayed the on-screen parents of Hina Khan’s character, and their chemistry quickly translated off-screen.

Lataa and Sanjeev tied the knot in 2010 and later welcomed their son. They had even made an appearance on the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2013.

Sanjeev Seth - Professional Work

Lataa's ex-husband, Sanjeev, has gradually shifted his focus to digital media. In recent years, he has built a following as a content creator and food vlogger, sharing culinary content across platforms.

On the official front, the actress is still yet to respond to the claims of her appearance in the Salman Khan hosted reality show.