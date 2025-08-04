'You Like Men?' Kapil Sharma Teases Shamita Shetty About Her Love Life In Promo Video

New Delhi: As the country prepares to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 9, The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to mark the occasion with double the laughter and sibling companionship. In a special festive episode, Bollywood’s beloved sister duos, Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, and Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, will grace the stage, bringing heartwarming nostalgia, playful jibes, and plenty of laughs.

A newly released leaked promo teases viewers with glimpses of the fun to come, with the guests openly teasing each other in true sibling style.

Shamita’s Comebacks

Shilpa Shetty wastes no time roasting her younger sister Shamita on national television. When host Kapil Sharma asks if Shamita confides everything in her elder sister, Shilpa cheekily responds, “She only hides boyfriend matters with me.” Shamita quickly retorts, “Not anymore,” prompting Shilpa to say, “That’s because she’s single now.”

Kapil joins in the fun, teasing Shamita with, “Otherwise you like men, right?” to which she laughs and replies, “Of course!” The exchange sends Shilpa into a fit of laughter.

Later, when Sunil Grover, dressed in drag, asks what qualities women should look for in a man, Huma answers “handsome, tall,” while Shamita adds “intelligence.” Shilpa doesn’t miss the chance to poke fun, turning to her sister and asking, “Lekin tu fir intelligence dekhti kyun nahi hai? Sirf body dekhti hai.” (Then why don’t you look at intelligence? You only look at the body.)

Raghav Chadha Drops a Hint

The previous and latest episode featured actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. In a light-hearted exchange with Kapil Sharma, Chadha subtly hinted at their plans for a family. When asked whether a baby is on the horizon, Chadha smiled and replied, “Denge, aapko denge, good news jaldi denge.” (“We will give you good news very soon.”)

Hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, the current season includes familiar faces like Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. Navjot Singh Sidhu also makes a return as a permanent guest, sharing the judge's bench with Archana Puran Singh.

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show premiere every Saturday on Netflix.