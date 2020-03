For a whopping 8 weeks, Zee Bangla Cinema has been the leader of Prime-Time cinema, boasting a pool of films which have helped us consistently entertain our audience and keep them captivated!

So now, Zee Bangla Cinema stands out in the crowd with 43% viewership share, leaving Jalsha Movies trailing behind with 41%, Zee Bangla Cinema and promises to increase their reach among the Bengali movie lovers with more new upcoming Blockbuster movies and Zee Bangla Cinema Originals.